Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

THURSDAY, JULY 22
GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 10AM, 2.30PM
CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 1, 3.45PM
DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8.30PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
U20: DUBLIN V OFFALY
TG4, 7.15PM
Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan selected for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan has been selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (August 24 to September 5) with the team announcement taking place at Abbotstown in Dublin this Thursday.
Longford need a win over Sligo to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals
Following their narrow defeat (0-7 to 0-6) against Wexford at the Clane grounds in Kildare last weekend, the Longford ladies will almost certainly require a win over Sligo in the remaining group fixture in Boyle this Sunday (throw-in 2pm) to keep alive their hopes of making it through to the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
OLYMPICS
OPENING CEREMONY
RTE2, BBC1, 11.30AM
GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10AM, 2.30PM
DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SNOOKER
CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 12NOON
GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8.30PM
Longford shooter Derek Burnett keen to trigger Olympic best finish in Tokyo
Derek Burnett is arguably one of the most experienced competitors to step foot on an Irish Olympic plane as the long awaited Tokyo Games gets underway this Friday.
Longford swimming star Darragh Greene living the Olympic dream
No matter what happens in Tokyo it has been a wonderful achievement for Longford swimming star Darragh Greene to get this far and the extremely talented 25-year-old athlete is living the Olympic dream which is about to become a reality.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
BBC1, RTE2, 12.15AM
GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM
RUGBY
LIONS V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 1, 3.45PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V WEST HAM
PREMIER SPORTS, 2.30PM
SUNDAY, JULY 25
OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020T
BBC1, RTE2, 12 MIDNIGHT
GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
CONNACHT FINAL: GALWAY V MAYO
RTE1, 1PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
MUNSTER FINAL: KERRY V CORK
RTE2, 3.30PM
GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.