Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live sport on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

THURSDAY, JULY 22

GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 10AM, 2.30PM

CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 1, 3.45PM

DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8.30PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
U20: DUBLIN V OFFALY
TG4, 7.15PM

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan selected for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Team Ireland will be big in Japan: August 24 to September 5

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan has been selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (August 24 to September 5) with the team announcement taking place at Abbotstown in Dublin this Thursday.

Longford need a win over Sligo to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A: Round 3

Following their narrow defeat (0-7 to 0-6) against Wexford at the Clane grounds in Kildare last weekend, the Longford ladies will almost certainly require a win over Sligo in the remaining group fixture in Boyle this Sunday (throw-in 2pm) to keep alive their hopes of making it through to the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

FRIDAY, JULY 23

OLYMPICS
OPENING CEREMONY
RTE2, BBC1, 11.30AM

GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10AM, 2.30PM

DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

SNOOKER
CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 12NOON

GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8.30PM

Longford shooter Derek Burnett keen to trigger Olympic best finish in Tokyo

Men’s Trap event kicks-off at 1.50am next Wednesday morning , July 28

Derek Burnett is arguably one of the most experienced competitors to step foot on an Irish Olympic plane as the long awaited Tokyo Games gets underway this Friday.

Longford swimming star Darragh Greene living the Olympic dream

100m Breaststroke heats start from 12.55pm this Saturday

No matter what happens in Tokyo it has been a wonderful achievement for Longford swimming star Darragh Greene to get this far and the extremely talented 25-year-old athlete is living the Olympic dream which is about to become a reality.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
BBC1, RTE2, 12.15AM

GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM

RUGBY
LIONS V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 1, 3.45PM

SOCCER
CELTIC V WEST HAM
PREMIER SPORTS, 2.30PM

SUNDAY, JULY 25

OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020T
BBC1, RTE2, 12 MIDNIGHT

GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
CONNACHT FINAL: GALWAY V MAYO
RTE1, 1PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
MUNSTER FINAL: KERRY V CORK
RTE2, 3.30PM

GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie