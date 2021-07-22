Longford need a win over Sligo to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals

Sarah Shannon pictured in action for Longford against Wexford in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Round 2 game Photo: Syl Healy
Following their narrow defeat (0-7 to 0-6) against Wexford at the Clane grounds in Kildare last weekend, the Longford ladies will almost certainly require a win over Sligo in the remaining group fixture in Boyle this Sunday (throw-in 2pm) to keep alive their hopes of making it through to the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
On the other hand, should Longford lose against Sligo then the midlanders could end up in a relegation play-off. The situation is so tight in Group A with the title favourites Westmeath also in the mix following their narrow win over Sligo.
It looked like the extremely tight contest against Wexford on Sunday last was going to extra-time but referee Kevin Phelan played on and in the 10th additional minute he awarded Wexford a free which was fired over the bar for the winning score.
The Longford line-out against Wexford was as follows: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Ciara Mulligan, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Orla Nevin; Emer Heaney, Louise Monaghan, Sarah Shannon (0-1); Aoife Darcy (0-2, one free), Michelle Farrell, Ciara Healy.
Subs:- Michelle Noonan for C Mulligan (30 mins); Lauren McGuire (0-2) for S Shannon and Grace Shannon (0-1) for C Healy (44 mins); Kara Shannon for N Darcy (48 mins); Clodagh Lohan for L Monaghan (54 mins).
.
