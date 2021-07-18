Search our Archive

Longford GAA results scoreboard

All County Football League Division 1
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 4), Rathcline - Killoe Young Emmets W/O
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 4), Dromard - Clonguish W/O
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 4), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-14 Colmcille 0-11
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 4), St. Mary's Granard 0-12 Longford Slashers 1-21
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), Fr Manning Gaels 1-13 Carrickedmond 0-12
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 4), Abbeylara 7-14 Mostrim 1-11

Longford ladies lose with Wexford scoring the winning point in the 10th minute of stoppage time

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A: Round 2

A free from Caitriona Murray in the 10th minute of stoppage time earned Wexford victory over Longford in this extremely tight contest in the sweltering heat at the Clane grounds on Sunday.

Another precious point for Longford Town in the draw away against Bohemians

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Round 21

For the second time this season Longford Town came away from Dalymount Park with a well deserved draw against Bohemians and, once again, it was goalkeeper Lee Steacy that played a major role in claiming the precious point with a number of superb saves throughout the Premier Division match on Sunday.

REACTION | Athletics legends Sonia O'Sullivan and Ray Flynn lead messages of congratulations to Longford star Cian McPhillips

All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), Kenagh 1-12 Cashel 0-3
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 4), Sean Connollys - Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Killashee, (Round 4), St. Brigid's Killashee 1-7 Ballymahon 1-13

All County Football League Division 3
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Young Emmets 2-12 Legan Sarsfields 0-16
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 4), Colmcille 1-7 Ballymore 2-16
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 4), Clonguish 5-7 Grattan Og 4-19

All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 14 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard 0-13 St. Mary's Granard 2-8

Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 1
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og 2-13 Carrick Sarsfields 2-9
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og 8-23 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-4

Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 2
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 5), Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 4-16 Longford Slashers 3-7

Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 3
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Dominic's 2-9 Shannon Gaels 6-11
Thu, 15 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Grattan Gaels 4-9 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 6-6

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 1
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 6), Clonguish Og 4-15 Carrick Sarsfields 0-3
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 6), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 4-8 Killoe Og 5-13

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 2
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 6), Granard 6-4 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5-14

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 6), St. Dominic's - Grattan Gaels W/O

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis W/O Southern Gaels -

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1 Final
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Playoff), St. Francis 0-23 Longford Slashers 0-44

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 2 Final
Wed, 14 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Dominic's 0-20 St. Vincent's 0-15

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 3 Final
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Colmcille's 0-40 St. Patrick's Og 0-22

