Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 4), Rathcline - Killoe Young Emmets W/O
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 4), Dromard - Clonguish W/O
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 4), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-14 Colmcille 0-11
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 4), St. Mary's Granard 0-12 Longford Slashers 1-21
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), Fr Manning Gaels 1-13 Carrickedmond 0-12
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 4), Abbeylara 7-14 Mostrim 1-11
Longford ladies lose with Wexford scoring the winning point in the 10th minute of stoppage time
A free from Caitriona Murray in the 10th minute of stoppage time earned Wexford victory over Longford in this extremely tight contest in the sweltering heat at the Clane grounds on Sunday.
Another precious point for Longford Town in the draw away against Bohemians
For the second time this season Longford Town came away from Dalymount Park with a well deserved draw against Bohemians and, once again, it was goalkeeper Lee Steacy that played a major role in claiming the precious point with a number of superb saves throughout the Premier Division match on Sunday.
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), Kenagh 1-12 Cashel 0-3
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 4), Sean Connollys - Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Killashee, (Round 4), St. Brigid's Killashee 1-7 Ballymahon 1-13
All County Football League Division 3
Sat, 17 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Young Emmets 2-12 Legan Sarsfields 0-16
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 4), Colmcille 1-7 Ballymore 2-16
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 4), Clonguish 5-7 Grattan Og 4-19
All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 14 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard 0-13 St. Mary's Granard 2-8
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 1
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og 2-13 Carrick Sarsfields 2-9
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og 8-23 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-4
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 2
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 5), Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 4-16 Longford Slashers 3-7
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 3
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Dominic's 2-9 Shannon Gaels 6-11
Thu, 15 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Grattan Gaels 4-9 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 6-6
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 1
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 6), Clonguish Og 4-15 Carrick Sarsfields 0-3
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 6), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 4-8 Killoe Og 5-13
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 2
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 6), Granard 6-4 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5-14
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Fri, 16 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 6), St. Dominic's - Grattan Gaels W/O
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis W/O Southern Gaels -
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1 Final
Sun, 18 Jul, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Playoff), St. Francis 0-23 Longford Slashers 0-44
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 2 Final
Wed, 14 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Dominic's 0-20 St. Vincent's 0-15
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 3 Final
Tue, 13 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Colmcille's 0-40 St. Patrick's Og 0-22
More News
BREAKING | Longford households hit with night time water restrictions BREAKING | Longford households hit with night time water restrictions
A Longford company has told of how being part of a member-led network for the engineering cluster in the Midlands, has helped increase its turnover by 25 per cent over the past 12 months.
Ballymahon auctioneer Jackie White is giving advice this week to a couple as they look to buy their first home
