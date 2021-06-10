Is that on the box? - Your weekend sporting TV schedule

Longford manager Padraic Davis looking for a big performance in scrap to retain Division 3 status

Longford senior footballers have a date with Carlow in the opening round of the 2021 Leinster Championship at the end of the month but before that they face a major match in the National League Division 3 relegation play-off against Tipperary at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday next, throw-in 3.45pm.