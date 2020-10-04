Longford GAA results scoreboard
Longford GAA results scoreboard
Senior Hurling Championship Final
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers 1-6 Wolfe Tones 3-10
Also read: Wolfe Tones crowned the kings of Longford hurling once again
All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Sat, 03 Oct, Venue: McGee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille 3-10 St Mary's Granard 1-10
All County Football League Division 2 Group 1
Sat, 03 Oct, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 4), Sean Connollys W/O Kenagh -
Also read: Longford ladies football success: Brilliant Ballymore beat Dublin opponents Ballinteer to reach Leinster Junior Final
All County Football League Division 4
Sat, 03 Oct, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon - Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 6), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's - Fr Manning Gaels W/O
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 6), St. Mary's Granard W/O Ballymahon -
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 6), Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O Dromard -
Juvenile Football C Shield
Fri, 02 Oct, Venue: Monaduff, (Semi Final), St. Vincent's 3-7 Grattan Gaels 1-8
Sat, 03 Oct, Venue: Clonbonny, (Quarter Final), Shannon Gaels W/O St. Patrick's Og -
Under 12 Football Cup Group 3
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: Maguire Park, (Final), Clonbroney 0-16 St. Colmcille's 0-11
Under 12 Football Cup Group 4
Fri, 02 Oct, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Final), Shannon Gaels 0-24 Wolfe Tones Og 0-21
Under 12 Hurling Knockout
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers W/O Wolfe Tones Og -
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship
Sat, 03 Oct, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis W/O Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones -
Also read: GAA community invited to contribute to a picture book of Gaelic Games toughest ever season
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on