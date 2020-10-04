Wolfe Tones crowned the kings of Longford hurling once again

Three second half goals saw Wolfe Tones win their seventh Longford Senior Hurling Championship title in eight years with a comprehensive victory over Longford Slashers in the county final played in miserable wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 3-10 Longford Slashers . . . 1-6

For Slashers, the long wait goes on, it is 19 years since they won their last county hurling title. It was a disappointing day for Slashers who ended the game with 13 players. Sean Stakelum was sent off in the first half (14th minute) for two yellow cards while substitute Shane Maguire was dismissed late in the game for two yellow cards.

In the 19th minute Slashers went ahead for the first time. Gareth Ghee’s shot came off the post and in a goalmouth scramble Paul Leonard kicked the ball to the net.

Slashers led by 1-4 to 0-5 at the break but only managed to register two more points on the changeover and were well beaten in the finish.

Wolfe Tones produced a strong second half performance in adding another 3-5 to their tally on their way to winning the Longford Senior hurling title for the 20th time.

The Mostrim club created two goal chances before it was third time lucky in the 39th minute when Maitiu O’Donohoe capitalised on a mistake by Johnny Casey to find the back of the net.

The Tones got a decisive second goal in the 48th minute when Martin Coyle put in some excellent work to set up Evan Tully and he hit a powerful shot to the net.

The worthy champions scored a third goal in the second minute of stoppage time when Daniel Connell found the back of the net with a superb strike.

WOLFE TONES: Andy Kelly; Cian McLoughlin, Ciaran Fahy, Joe Gaffney; Adam Quinn, Ethan Dolan, Aidan Sheridan; Luke Kelly, Evan Tully (1-0); Martin Coyle (0-1), John Mulhern (0-5, three frees, one ’65), Dylan Cassidy; Maitiu O’Donohoe (1-2), John Newman (0-1), Ian Campbell.

Subs:- Daniel Connell (1-0) for J Gaffney (28 mins); Daire Duggan (0-1) for D Cassidy (half-time); Patrick Murray for C Fahy (49 mins); James Farrell for J Newman (60 mins); Paddy Cullen for M Coyle (two minutes into stoppage time).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Conor Gallagher; Conor Leonard, Karl Murray, Stephen Farrell; Daire Regan (0-1), Johnny Casey, Kealan Cox; William Tunstead, Paul Leonard (1-0); Eoin Donnellan (0-5, all frees), Gareth Ghee, Paddy Hegarty; Reuben Murray, Ciaran Farrell, Sean Stakelum.

Subs:- Rory Howlin for G Ghee (46 mins); Shane Maguire for D Regan and David Kiernan for S Farrell (50 mins); Eoghan Kavanagh for P Leonard (53 mins).

Referee: James Judge (Mayo).