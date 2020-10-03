Longford ladies football success: Brilliant Ballymore beat Dublin opponents Ballinteer to reach Leinster Junior Final

Ballymore ladies produced a brilliant display to book their place in the Leinster Ladies Junior Championship Final against Kilmore (Wexford) following their wonderful win over Dublin opponents Ballinteer St John’s at the Ballybrien grounds on Saturday.

Ballymore . . . 3-20 Ballinteer St John’s (Dublin) . . . 1-15

The Longford Intermediate champions were ahead by two at the break (0-12 to 0-10) but took complete control in the second half, scoring three goals as they won by the wide margin of eleven points in the finish.

So many players performed their part in this home win in what was an excellent game of football and Ballymore, managed by Longford Slashers clubman Sean Meenaghan, can now look forward in a confident frame of mind to the provincial title decider against the Wexford Intermediate champions on Saturday October 10.

The second half goals for Ballymore were scored by Emer Heaney, Aoife Dawson and Alanna Burns.

BALLYMORE: Mary Kiernan; Sarah Smyth, Deirdre Monaghan, Ciara Kelly; Marie Martin, Sorcha Dawson (0-1), Avril Wilson; Rachel Cassidy, Ashling Reynolds (0-4, 0-3fs); Shauna Heaney, Caroline Kiernan, Aoife Dawson (1-3); Fiona Gettings (0-5), Emer Heaney (1-6), Alanna Burns (1-1)

Subs:- Nicole Neilon for A Burns (56 mins); Kim Creegan for S Heaney (60 mins).

BALLINTEER: Emily Naughton; Niamh Leahy, Roísín Kiernan, Elaine Egan; Caitriona O’Brien, Eile Keenan, Laoise Tully; Orlagh Nolan (0-7, 0-5fs), Kate Barr; Sadhbh Nic Uillgeoid, Niamh Sweeney (0-5), Niamh Casey; Grace Dent (0-1), Roísín Nic Uillgeoid, Belen Swords.

Subs:- Caoimhe Brennan (1-1) for B Swords (40 mins); Ruth Nolan for E Naughton (injured, 43 mins); Eleanor Aherne for R Nic Uillgeoid (54 mins); Eavan Fitzgerald for K Barr (55 mins); Rachel Kavanagh for N Casey (57 mins).

Referee: Emma Kelly (Offaly).