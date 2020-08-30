Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals 2020
Ramor United 0-15 Cavan Gaels 2-19
Castlerahan 3-13 Lavey 0-21
Kingscourt Stars 0-22 Mullahoran 2-15
Crosserlough 2-19 Gowna 3-10
Also read: Colmcille and Mullinalaghta to clash again in the 2020 Longford SFC quarter-finals
Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Championship Round 5 2020
Belturbet 1-07 Ballinagh 1-23
Drumgoon 1-09 Ballymachugh 4-17
Bailieborough 2-13 Drumlane 0-12
Ballyhaise 3-16 Ramor United 1-05
Butlersbridge 2-17 Arva 2-15
Killinkere 0-16 Cuchulainns 0-14
Killeshandra 1-14 Cootehill 3-13
Also read: Longford SFC: Abbeylara are through to the quarter-finals after knocking Dromard out
Cully’s Craft Bakery Junior Championship Round 4 2020
Munterconnaught 0-09 Denn 0-10
Drumalee 0-16 Mountnugent 2-12
Shannon Gaels 1-13 Drung 2-04
Swanlinbar 1-16 Kill Shamrocks 1-17
Redhills 2-15 Knockbride 3-13
Kildallan 3-29 Maghera MacFinns 3-05
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on