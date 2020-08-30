Cavan GAA results scoreboard

Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals 2020
Ramor United 0-15 Cavan Gaels 2-19
Castlerahan 3-13  Lavey 0-21
Kingscourt Stars  0-22 Mullahoran 2-15
Crosserlough 2-19 Gowna 3-10

Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Championship Round 5 2020
Belturbet  1-07 Ballinagh  1-23
Drumgoon 1-09  Ballymachugh  4-17
Bailieborough  2-13  Drumlane  0-12
Ballyhaise  3-16  Ramor United 1-05
Butlersbridge 2-17 Arva  2-15
Killinkere 0-16  Cuchulainns 0-14
Killeshandra 1-14 Cootehill  3-13

Cully’s Craft Bakery Junior Championship Round 4 2020
Munterconnaught  0-09 Denn  0-10
Drumalee  0-16 Mountnugent  2-12
Shannon Gaels 1-13 Drung  2-04
Swanlinbar 1-16 Kill Shamrocks  1-17
Redhills 2-15 Knockbride  3-13
Kildallan  3-29 Maghera MacFinns  3-05