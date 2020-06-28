Draws made for Longford GAA championships

The draws for the 2020 Longford GAA senior and intermediate football championships, along with the senior hurling championship, were made live on Shannonside radio today.

Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Football Championship 2020

Group 1: Colmcille, Mullinalaghta St Columba's, Rathcline

Group 2: Killoe Emmet Og, Mostrim, Clonguish

Group 3: Longford Slashers, Fr Manning Gaels, Carrickedmond

Group 4: Abbeylara, Dromard, St Mary’s Granard

1st Round fixtures

Group 1: Colmcille v Mullinalaghta. Bye: Rathcline

Group 2: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish: Bye: Mostrim

Group 3: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels. Bye Carrickedmond

Group 4: Dromard v St Mary’s Granard. Bye Abbeylara

Format

The top 2 teams from each Group (Rule 6.21 to determine placings in the event of teams finishing equal on points at the conclusion of the round stages) will progress to the quarter-finals (which will be decided on the day - no replays), and the pairings will be decided by open draw.

There will be no replayed semi-finals either, however, in the event of the final finishing in stalemate there will be replay.

Relegation: There is no relegation from this competition

Mulleady Group Longford Intermediate Football Championship 2020

Group 1: St Brigid’s Killashee, Ballymore, Ballymahon, Kenagh

Group 2: Ardagh Moydow, Cashel, Sean Connolly’s

1st Round fixtures

Group 1: St Brigid’s Killashee v Ballymore, Ballymahon v Kenagh

Group 2: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s. Bye: Ardagh Moydow

Top 2 teams from each Group (Rule 6.21 to determine placings in the event of teams finishing equal on points at the conclusion of the round stages) progress to the semi-finals (which will be decided on the day - no replays), and the pairings will be decided by open draw.

In the event of the final finishing all square there will be a replay.

Promotion & Relegation: There is no promotion or relegation from this competition

Longford Senior Hurling Championship 2020

Round 1

Wolfe Tones v Clonguish Gaels

Bye: Longford Slashers

