Draws made for Longford GAA championships
Draws made for Longford GAA championships
The draws for the 2020 Longford GAA senior and intermediate football championships, along with the senior hurling championship, were made live on Shannonside radio today.
Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Football Championship 2020
Group 1: Colmcille, Mullinalaghta St Columba's, Rathcline
Group 2: Killoe Emmet Og, Mostrim, Clonguish
Group 3: Longford Slashers, Fr Manning Gaels, Carrickedmond
Group 4: Abbeylara, Dromard, St Mary’s Granard
1st Round fixtures
Group 1: Colmcille v Mullinalaghta. Bye: Rathcline
Group 2: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish: Bye: Mostrim
Group 3: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels. Bye Carrickedmond
Group 4: Dromard v St Mary’s Granard. Bye Abbeylara
Format
The top 2 teams from each Group (Rule 6.21 to determine placings in the event of teams finishing equal on points at the conclusion of the round stages) will progress to the quarter-finals (which will be decided on the day - no replays), and the pairings will be decided by open draw.
There will be no replayed semi-finals either, however, in the event of the final finishing in stalemate there will be replay.
Relegation: There is no relegation from this competition
Also read: Longford GAA hosting ‘Family Drive-In Weekend’
Mulleady Group Longford Intermediate Football Championship 2020
Group 1: St Brigid’s Killashee, Ballymore, Ballymahon, Kenagh
Group 2: Ardagh Moydow, Cashel, Sean Connolly’s
1st Round fixtures
Group 1: St Brigid’s Killashee v Ballymore, Ballymahon v Kenagh
Group 2: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s. Bye: Ardagh Moydow
Top 2 teams from each Group (Rule 6.21 to determine placings in the event of teams finishing equal on points at the conclusion of the round stages) progress to the semi-finals (which will be decided on the day - no replays), and the pairings will be decided by open draw.
In the event of the final finishing all square there will be a replay.
Promotion & Relegation: There is no promotion or relegation from this competition
Longford Senior Hurling Championship 2020
Round 1
Wolfe Tones v Clonguish Gaels
Bye: Longford Slashers
Also read: Longford Slashers GAA 'Million Touch Live' fundraiser in aid of County Longford Hospice Homecare
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on