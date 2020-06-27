Longford GAA hosting ‘Family Drive-In Weekend’

Longford GAA is looking forward to their eagerly awaited Family Drive-In Weekend which takes place from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.



The event will feature the screening of drive-in movies over the course of the weekend, two movies on Friday (6pm Nanny McPhee, 9pm The Hangover) and two more on Sunday (Shrek 12 noon, Grease 8pm).



While there are four movies on the Saturday (The Lego Movie II 12 noon, Dolittle 3pm, 6pm Dumb and Dumber, 9pm A Star Is Born).



Sunday afternoon will also include a drive-in bingo (€10 per bingo book) from at 3pm with €2,000 in prize money on offer.



The ticket office is open Monday to Friday from 11am to 4pm, 043 33 45219. Limited admission. €30 per car and €2.50 booking fee. Car subject to maximum safety capacity.