Longford Slashers GAA 'Million Touch Live' fundraiser in aid of County Longford Hospice Homecare

Longford Slashers GAA Club will be running a 'Million Touch Live' fundraising event in aid of County Longford Hospice Homecare this weekend, starting on Saturday, July 4 at 12 noon and concluding 24 hours later.

Longford Hospice is a charity which has assisted many local people and their families through difficult times and the Slashers are delighted to be organising 'Million Touch Live' for this very worthy cause.

Dan Rooney, who worked with Longford County Council for 44 years is Chairperson of County Longford Hospice Homecare, and he played underage football with Slashers during the 60s and won senior championship medals with the club during the 70s.

He explained that it was Carol Murray from the Slashers club who approached him and said County Longford Hospice Homecare would be the nominated charity for the 'Million Touch Live' fundraiser.

He expressed gratitude for this, particularly against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic where the lockdown led to the postponement of two important fundraisers - the Lenten Lunch and National Sunflower Day.

County Longford Hospice Homecare was founded in 1980 and the purpose is to provide back up, assistance and support to the palliative care nursing team.

Dan explained, "As the name suggests, homecare is the important thing and the palliative care team will come and work in the home and we provide assistance and support. We also provide a carers service to help patients and family manage life limiting illness in the home and we also provide a night nursing service, again to help patients and their family."

Leading GAA personalities from throughout the country have posted messages of encouragement and support ahead of the fundraiser, including Alan Cadogan (Cork), Boidu Sayeh (Westmeath), Stephen O'Brien (Kerry) and Cathal Barrett (Tipperary), along with current Longford senior football supremo and former Fr Manning Gaels and county star Padraic Davis.

'Million Touch Live' begins at 12 noon on Saturday, July 4 for 24 hours and participants will fully adhere to GAA and Government Covid-19 protocols.

Carol Murray explained, "We aim to have a lot of fun reaching our goal of raising funds from your generous donations. We will also be squeezing in one million touches with the big and small ball. We hope you can join us by viewing online as we go live for 24 hours from our club grounds, Michael Fay Memorial Park.

"Your donations will help Longford Hospice continue their work for those facing end-of-life and bereavement. Longford Hospice especially appreciate your kindness during these exceptional times. Together we can ensure everyone gets the care and support they need. Please donate to this very worthy cause and we ask you to please like and share the Longford Slashers Million Touch Live gofundme page link on all your social media platforms."

You can access and make a donation to the Longford Slashers Million Touch Live gofundme page HERE

Over €1,000 has been raised already and best wishes to all involved.

Alan Cadogan, a dual player - handy with the big and small ball. A nippy forward Alan plays County for Cork and plays club with Douglas GAA Club.

County Senior team manager Padraic Davis is encouraging people to support the Fundraiser for County Longford Hospice Homecare.

Boidu Sayeh of Westmeath showing his support ahead of the local Fundraiser for Longford Hospice.



From all at Longford Slashers GAA Club, thanks so much for the words of encouragement Boidu!#LongfordSlashersGAAClub#MillionTouchLive#SlashersÁbuhttps://t.co/Umled0s1Jj pic.twitter.com/Ju3zh29TnZ — Longford Slashers (@LDSlashersGAA) June 23, 2020

Cathal Barrett Tipperary Senior Hurler and club hurling with Holycross-Ballycahill. Cathal has 2 All Ireland medals and 2 All Stars.