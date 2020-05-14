Longford Town FC Supporters Club present treats to frontline staff at St Joseph's Care Centre

Longford Town Supporters' Club were welcome visitors at St Joseph's Care Centre where they presented staff with boxes of fresh fruit and other treats to help sustain them in their vital work and successful battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Longford Sports Partnership tips to stay fit, healthy and active during this period

"We in the Supporters' Club are just a small group who support Longford Town FC but we wouldn't exist ourselves but for the incredible local generosity. So it's only right that we support the fabulous staff of St Joseph's who are doing outstanding work in these difficult times," explained Margaret Healion, hard working member of Longford Town Supporters' Club.

Margaret added, "It's just a small token on our behalf to show them that they're hugely appreciated in the local community. We decided to give the staff some healthy fruit, like strawberries, apples, pears, oranges etc but we added plenty of crisps and chocolate too to help their sugar levels!"

Also read: Longford gardaí seize car of yet another uninsured driver and express concern about speeding drivers



This is the the second time during the coronavirus crisis that Longford Town FC Supporters' Club have donated to local health care front line workers; before Easter they presented boxes of Easter eggs to the staff at the Longford ambulance station.

Also read: Family of late Drumlish man Danny McGee continue the fight for justice