Longford gardaí seize car of yet another uninsured driver and express concern about speeding drivers

Gardaí in Longford have seized another vehicle where the driver had no insurance while they are also reporting that speeding is a problem on the quieter roads.

With the easing of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions beginning to slowly kick in, gardaí are reminding people to #holdfirm and #stayhome.

On Wednesday, May 13, while on duty at Lanesboro, the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car where the driver had no insurance, tax or NCT. The vehicle was seized and court proceedings to follow.

And on Sunday, May 10, Gardaí in Longford detected a number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit.

Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to all offenders.

Gardaí issued a reminder to drivers that even though the roads are quieter the speed limits remain in place!

Longford Roads Policing Unit on #COVID19 patrol stopped a car in Lanesborough, Co. Longford this morning. Driver had no Insurance, tax or NCT. Vehicle seized, court proceedings to follow. #HoldFirm #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/pE4ocNKFKi — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 13, 2020