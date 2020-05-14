Longford Sports Partnership tips to stay fit, healthy and active during this period

In Week One of the Longford Sports Partnership Staying Active & Healthy series, Madeline Bennett talks about staying fit, healthy and active during this period.

So tell us a little bit about yourself?



My name is Madeline Bennett. I am a widow from Newtownforbes. My house is located beside my sons house on the family farm . I am the Chairperson of Newtownforbes Active Retirement Group and we meet every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. I am also the Assistant Chairperson from Longford Badminton, Table tennis & Bowls Club that meet in the Mall every Tuesday at 11am for an hour. I am also a PALS (Physical Activity Leaders) Instructor. I did this through Longford Sports Partnership. My interests are knitting. I knit for LARCC Cancer charity. I knit little chickens for Easter and also little Christmas stockings at Christmas time. I also knit premature baby cardigans, caps & cot covers for Mothers Union and I also knit Trauma Teddies. I would to Laura Doyle’s activities on a Tuesday in the Sports Hub in Edgeworthstown and this is where I got interested in Go for Life Games. Last year I represented Longford in the Regional Go for Life Games in Offaly and even at the National Go for Life Games in Dublin City University, it was great fun.



Madeline’s Favourite:

Favourite food (guilty pleasure) – Turkish delight

Favourite food (healthy option) – A good salad

Favourite film – The Sound of Music

Favourite book – Any Meave Binchy books

Favourite music / musician – I enjoy all country music

What are you doing to stay active during these times?

I walk every day as long as the weather is good staying within my 2km radius. I am also doing lots of Gardening.



Top tips to stay connected:

I am staying in contact with phone calls & text messages.

Since COVID-19, I am now making video calls to stay in contact with my grandchildren.



Top tips to stay fit and healthy:

Get out and do a bit of exercise. Stay on the go. Keep moving.



Top tips for your mental health:

I am doing lots of word searches, puzzles, jigsaws and playing solitaire.



What is the first thing you will do once the restrictions are lifted?

I will go shopping. I miss been able to get into the car and going wherever and whenever I want and seeing whoever I want.

The Longford Sports Partnership are up putting up daily recommendations for everyone on their social media, Instagram: @longfordsportspartnership Facebook: longfordsportspartnership everyday at 11am.



There are also resources on our website www.longfordsports.ie. We have a booklet of exercises for older adults if anyone would like this just give us a call on 043 33 43493 or sports@longfordcoco.ie and we will send it out. Please see two of those exercise included. With any exercises remember stay within your comfort zone and don’t push yourself to complete any of the exercises and only complete these exercises if your health allows you to do so.



