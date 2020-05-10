WATCH: RTE's Sunday Game returns to our screens with emotional 'promo video'

This weekend was due to be the beginning of the senior inter county season for Longford. Padraic Davis's footballers should have been in action against Louth today, Sunday May 10.

Also read: Missing the GAA action | Remember this terrific win for Longford in 2017 as Louth flounder in sweltering heat

With the championship gone from its traditional summer slot and doubts as to when it may return, the country is craving some stability and continuity. RTE have stepped up.

Tonight, as would have been the norm, the Sunday Game will take to our screens where Des Cahill will be joined by guests Stephen Rochford, Ciaran Whelan, Cyril Farrell, Anthony Daly and GAA President John Horan to look back at some golden moments in Championship history.

Have your say! Get voting for Longford's Dream GAA Football Team 2000 - 2020

Tonight's edition features Dublin v Mayo in the 2017 All Ireland Senior Football final and Clare v Galway in the 2018 All Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final.

To mark the occasion, Elaine Buckley produced a stunning promotional video featuring the song 'Boys of Summer' - This too will pass and just looking at the moments captured in the RTE promo, the highs of sporting passion will return