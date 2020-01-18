Twitter reacts to Longford's famous win in the O'Bryne Cup final

Twitter didn't exist when Longford last won the O'Byrne Cup in 2000 and after today's famous win, Longford's third in the competition (the previous wins were in 1965 and 2000) there many twitter messages of congratulations.

Congrats to @OfficialLDGAA on their 1-12 to 0-11 @gaaleinster O'Byrne Cup Final win over @Offaly_GAA today. First triumph since 2000 and many links with that success two decades ago @Longford_Leader #GAA https://t.co/J14b3wMlS1 pic.twitter.com/KsAvAlvZdr — Alan Walsh (@Dingero) January 18, 2020

O Byrne cup final FT: Longford 1-12 Offaly 0-11. Offaly tried hard and could have won but didn't play that well and scoreline is fair enough. However, the league game in two weeks is infinitely more important and Offaly won't be too worried by this defeat. — Kevin Corrigan (@kevcorrigantrib) January 18, 2020

So proud of our boys in blue & gold. Once again they showed great heart & character in what was a deserved win. Delighted for Padraic Davis, Paul Barden,Donal Ledwith & Gavin Tonra who won the competition in 2000 as players and now part of our management team. Hon Longford pic.twitter.com/7gL0qVIO8x — Deniese O'Flaherty (@deniese_o) January 18, 2020

Rian Brady has now won senior medals with Longford and club.

Also won All Ireland vocational schools medal.

Long time since that happened to any Longford player. Great win.@OfficialLDGAA @Longford_Leader @LongfordGAA_NY @ShaneSaint @EoinSheahan https://t.co/QieUpBbIle — Paraic Farrelly 1 (@FarrellyParaic1) January 18, 2020

Well done longford great win! https://t.co/GbaCKTd0r8 — Father Manning Gaels (@FrManningGaels) January 18, 2020

One for the scrapbook!



Longford captain Michael Quinn lifts the cup after beating Offaly in today's 2020 O'Byrne Cup Final!



@sportsfiledfitz https://t.co/sHMdwTECpG pic.twitter.com/mtsNJWkw1O — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 18, 2020

Well done to Longford Seniors on winning the O’Byrne Cup in Tullamore today after 20 years. Special mention to Darragh Doherty who kicked a couple of big points when introduced early in the second half #superstuff #proudclub #proudparents pic.twitter.com/qn8FSRg4qr — MostrimGAA (@MostrimGAA) January 18, 2020

Well done to the lads today brilliant win. @mickeyq06 accepting the O’Byrne Cup today pic.twitter.com/0pQYjx0MNg — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) January 18, 2020