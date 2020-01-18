Twitter reacts to Longford's famous win in the O'Bryne Cup final

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

Twitter reacts to Longford's famous win in the O'Bryne Cup final

The Longford squad celebrating

Twitter didn't exist when Longford last won the O'Byrne Cup in 2000 and after today's famous win, Longford's third in the competition (the previous wins were in 1965 and 2000) there many twitter messages of congratulations. 

READ THE MATCH REPORT : CHAMPIONS ! Mighty Quinn’s goal decisive as brilliant Longford capture first O’Byrne Cup crown since 2000