Longford GAA results scoreboard
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Ballymahon 0-11 Fr Manning Gaels 2-14
Herterich's Butchers Minor Football Championship
Fri, 27 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Longford Slashers 4-9 Granard 0-14
Junior Football Championship Final
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Kenagh 0-12 Killoe Emmet Og 1-8
Shane Kenny Under 12 Division 4 Plate
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Final), Southern Gaels 0-6 Shannon Gaels 0-16
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship
Wed, 25 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Playoff Rd. 3), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 4-10 Killoe Og 2-13
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup
Wed, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Semi Final Replay), Carrick Sarsfields 0-7 St. Patrick's Og 2-13
McDonalds Under 16 Football Championship
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Og - Clonguish Og W/O
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 2-16 Killoe Og 1-12
The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Cup Group 1
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish 1-8 Rathcline 3-14
The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Cup Group 2
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Dromard 2-11 Carrickedmond 2-20
The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Cup Group 3
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 2), Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-6 Northern Gaels 3-17
