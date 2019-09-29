Longford IFC Final: Goals crucial as Fr Manning Gaels capture the Gerry Hennessy Cup

Impressive Fr Manning Gaels beat Ballymahon in the Intermediate Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday to capture the Gerry Hennessy Cup.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 2-14 Ballymahon . . . 0-11

A cracking goal from Pauric Gill in the 5th minute was the perfect start for the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side and when Conor Keenan raced through on a penetrating run on his way to planting the ball in the back of the net in the 22nd minute, a fantastic finish, there was really no way back for Ballymahon.

Trailing by 2-5 to 0-7 at the break, things did not get any better for the south Longford side in the second half as they ended up losing by the wide margin of nine points.

Ballymahon finished the match with 14 players when midfielder Kevin Diffley was sent-off in the 56th minute after receiving a second yellow card.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1, free); Darren Reilly, Cian Brady, Derek McCormack; Emmet Noonan (0-1), Gary Connell, Mark Hughes; Liam Lynch (0-1), Aaron Quinn; Dean Cosgrove (0-1), Darren Farrelly, Conor Keenan (1-2); Pauric Gill (1-3), Martin Cassidy (0-3, one free), Cian Cassidy.

Subs:- Cian Murphy for D Reilly (half-time); Anthony Keane (0-2) for C Cassidy (45 mins); Ryan Crowe for D Cosgrove (49 mins); David Collum for L Lynch (59 mins); Sean Whelan for A Quinn (60 mins); Eoin Keane for C Keenan (a minute into stoppage time).

BALLYMAHON: Dean Reilly; James Kenny, Matthew Daly, Mark McCormack; Brian Nevin, Emmet Finn, Ros Claffey; John Nevin (0-1), Kevin Diffley (0-1); Sean McMullen, Eddie Noonan (0-1), Joe Nevin; Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-8, three frees), Thomas Mulvihill, Mark Connor.

Subs:- Aaron Nally for B Nevin (26 mins); James Daly for M Connor (injured, 38 mins); Wayne Higgins for S McMullen (injured, 57 mins); Ken Lovell for Joe Nevin (60 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).