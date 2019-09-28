Longford MFC: Slashers overcome Granard to reach the minor championship final

Trailing by a point at the break (0-9 to 1-5), Longford Slashers produced a strong second half performance that yielded three crucial goals and their passage to the Minor Football Championship Final against St Colmcille’s/St Francis.

Longford Slashers . . . 4-9 Granard . . . 0-14

Chasing their first Minor Championship title since 2001, Slashers played well and deserved the win but they were made to work hard for their success by a spirited Granard side in the semi-final clash at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night.

The four Slashers goals were scored by Rory Lennon (first half), Donal Sheahan, Tadhg McNevin and Darragh O’Connell.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Stephen O’Brien; Mark Odukoye, Liam Morgan, Cian McGuinness (0-1, ‘45); Donal Sheahan (1-1), Ronan Kenny (0-1), Ben Lynn (0-1); Tadhg McNevin (1-0), Daniel Kurkin (0-1); Mario Pirlog, Darragh O’Connell (1-2, 0-2fs), Sean Morgan; Dean Coughlan, Rory Lennon (1-1), Ronan Sheahan (0-1).

Subs:- Jake Taylor for D Coughlan (44 mins); Dean Wykes for M Pirlog (57 mins); Desmond Akenbor for D O’Connell (four minutes into stoppage time).

GRANARD: Gary Kenny; Dylan Reilly, Daniel Lynch, Oisin O’Hara; Kevin O’Neill, James Kiernan (0-1), Brendan Creegan; Ruairi Corcoran, Jordan Martin; Aaron Sullivan, Aaron Smyth (0-1), Daniel Creegan (0-3, 0-1f); Jamie Brady Hynes (0-1, f), Micheal Hynes (0-5, 0-4fs), Mark O’Neill (0-3).

Subs:- Shane Devine for K O’Neill (37 mins); Sean Corcoran for M Hynes (injured, 53 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).