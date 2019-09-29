Longford JFC Final: Kenagh win the Junior Championship title

A point from a free converted by Rory Connor in the third minute of stoppage time clinched the Junior Football Championship title for Kenagh in making an immediate return to the Intermediate grade.

Kenagh . . . 0-12 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-8

Killoe had battled back from four points down at half-time (0-6 to 0-2) in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday to level matters and then took the lead in the 38th minute when Paul O’Hara shot over the bar.

Kenagh recovered in having to work very hard for this success with full-back John Gill showing great fielding to catch Paddy Hughes ball in as the Emmet Og second string tried to engineer the equalising score in a frantic finish.

KENAGH: James Rowan; Gary Kenny, John Gill, James Higgins; Shane Farrell, Shane Doyle, Graham Forbes; Alan Jones, Thomas McGann (0-3, 0-1f); Ian Farrell, David Jones, Ronan Hughes (0-1, f); Sean Canavan (0-1), Rory Connor (0-6, 0-3fs), Karl Farrell (0-1).

Subs:- Lee Ross Gill for S Canavan (38 mins), Damien Higgins for S Doyle (injured, 41mins), Brendan Wallace for I Farrell (55 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Brian Carr (0-1,’45); Emmet Igoe, Emmet Toher, Thomas Reilly; Conor Gilna, Paddy Hughes (0-1), Joe Maloney (0-1); David Kiernan, Ronan Keogh; Terry McCormack (0-1), Paul O’Hara (0-1), Niall Finneran; Ger Carberry, David Mimnagh (0-2), David McCarthy (1-0).

Subs:- Jonathan Borland (0-1) for J Maloney (22 mins); Reece Leonard for T Reilly (injured, 43 mins); Enda Bracken for G Carberry (two minutes into stoppage time); Cormac O’Reilly for D McCarthy (five minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).