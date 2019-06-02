Longford GAA results scoreboard

Reserve Football League 1

Mon, 27 May, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 4), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 2-13 Emmet Og Killoe 0-8

Fri, 31 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 6), Longford Slashers 0-19 Emmet Og Killoe 1-12

Fri, 31 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 6), Colmcille 2-14 Dromard 1-13

Fri, 31 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 6), Clonguish 2-13 Rathcline 0-7

Fri, 31 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 6), Fr Manning Gaels 1-4 Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 3-14

Sun, 02 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 6), Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O Abbeylara -



Also read: Superior Kildare in control as Longford crash to disappointing defeat



Reserve Football League 2

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 6), St Mary's Granard 3-15 Grattan Og 0-11

Sat, 01 Jun, Venue: Killashee, (Round 6), St. Brigid's (Killashee) 1-13 Carrickedmond 1-12



Reserve Football League 3

Fri, 31 May, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 4), St Columba's - Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O

Fri, 31 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 1-17 Legan Sarsfields 4-15

Sat, 01 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), Kenagh - Fr Manning Gaels W/O

Sat, 01 Jun, Venue: Shroid, (Round 5), Shroid Slashers - St Columba's W/O

Also read: Armagh produce strong second half display to knock Longford out of the Nicky Rackard Cup

Under 14 Football League Division 2

Thu, 30 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 6), Carrick Sarsfields 6-14 St. Francis 0-10

Thu, 30 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 6), Longford Slashers 6-19 St Vincent's 0-10

Under 14 Football League Division 3 Final

Thu, 30 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Semi Final), Grattan Gaels 5-10 St. Colmcille's 5-3

Thu, 30 May, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Semi Final), Southern Gaels 0-17 St. Dominic's 0-15

Under 16 Football League Division 2 Final

Fri, 31 May, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Patrick's Og 1-11 Granard 5-6

Under 16 Football League Division 3 Final

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Southern Gaels 4-5 Clonbroney 3-6