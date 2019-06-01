Armagh produce strong second half display to knock Longford out of the Nicky Rackard Cup

Leading by three points (0-11 to 0-8) at the break after producing a fine first half performance, the Longford senior hurlers found the going a lot tougher on the changeover as Armagh gradually asserted their superiority to emerge victorious at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Armagh . . . 0-24 Longford . . . 0-14

The loss of key defender Karl Murray, who sustained a serious knee injury in the great victory away to Monaghan in the previous round, proved to be a significant setback as Longford made their exit from the fourth tier championship.

After retaining their Nicky Rackard Cup status and winning the National League Division 3B title it has been a successful season for the county hurlers who continue to make progress under the guidance of manager Derek Frehill from Ballinasloe

The scoreline against Armagh was tough on Longford who gave it their best shot in the bid to spring a shock against the Rackard Cup favourites Armagh who were shrewd and clinical in the second half and that proved to be the difference as they outscored the home side by 0-16 to 0-3 on the changeover.

LONGFORD: Eanna Daly; Gerard Moore, Daire Duggan, Paddy Corcoran; Cian McLoughlin, Enda Naughton, Bart Hanley; Cathal Mullane, Paul Barden; Cian Kavanagh (0-2), David Buckley (0-7, four frees), Maitiu O’Donohoe (0-2); Johnny Casey (0-1), Daniel Connell (0-1), Reuben Murray (0-1).

Subs:- Shane O’Brien for M O’Donohoe (63 mins); Evan Tully for R Murray (70 mins).

ARMAGH: Fintan Woods; Caolan Rice, Artie McGuinness, Patrick Quinn; Paddy McGrane, Ciaran Clifford, Tiarnan Nevin; Odhran Curry (0-1), Paul Gaffney; Shaun Toal (0-2), Eoin McGuinness (0-2), Dean Gaffney (0-12, ten frees); Stevie Renaghan (0-1), Dylan McKenna, Danny Magee (0-3).

Subs:- Simon Doherty (0-3, frees) for F Woods (half-time); Odhran McCann for P McGrane (65 mins); Joe O’Connor for E McGuinness and Mattie McEvoy for D McKenna (70 mins).

Referee: Gearoid McGrath (Wexford).