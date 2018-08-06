Roscommon Races national hunt fixture on Tuesday, August 7

Racing in Roscommon is thriving at the minute and we’ve had great crowds at all our fixtures this year and we’d like to thank everyone for attending.

The weather has been very kind to us this year and this time last year, our Ladies Day fixture was a washout due to heavy rain. But this year’s Ladies Day fixture was a huge success with everyone enjoying the gorgeous evening weather wise, which helped boost our attendance.

We’ve been delighted with the attendances for all our fixtures this year and it is wonderful to see so many locals supporting their local Racecourse.

Just to expand a little on that point, we can’t overemphasise how important that is to a Racecourse like Roscommon. The local sports fan/ racing fan, has been the backbone of our business for a long time.

We get wonderful support from local businesses too and the same happens at the likes of Ballinrobe and Sligo. Racing has become a very important social occasion and it is wonderful to be a part of that.

We stage our feature national hunt fixture on Tuesday, August 7. Our first race is due off at 5.30 pm and our race sponsors include the EBF, Michael Holland Tyres, J F Hanley, The Railway Bar, Paul Byron Shoes and Class Grass. The best turned out prize for each race is sponsored by P & G Cards.

We have to compliment our hard-working staff, as it has taken a mammoth effort to get enough water on the track to ensure safe ground and hopefully Mother Nature might help us in that regard before our next fixture.

We’ve seen a number of talented horses performing here this year and we’d anticipate that we’ll have some very good horses racing on August 7. With Ruby Walsh due to return to action at the Galway Festival, hopefully Ruby will make his first appearance at Roscommon this year on August 7.

We have music in the main bar after the second last race with Billy Garvin.

Our admission rates are - Adults: €15. OAP’s and students is €10.

We also have our Ros Special, which consists of admission, race card,

two-course meal and €10 betting voucher is available for €35.00. Attractive discounts on group bookings.

Enquiries: roscommonracecourse@eircom.net or phone 087 2203288.

For updates: www.roscommonracecourse.ie or follow the racecourse on Facebook and twitter on @RoscommonRaces.

