Leinster GAA Beko 'Club Bua' award for St Vincent’s

St Vincent’s, Drumlish/Ballinamuck, were one of 11 GAA Clubs in Leinster who had the honour of receiving €1,500 of free equipment and a special memento at Croke Park last Sunday week as winners of a Beko ‘Club Bua’ Award.



The club officers were introduced to the crowd at the half-time in the Leinster Senior Football Championship between Dublin and Laois and another set of clubs were rewarded for their efforts at the Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Galway and Kilkenny on Sunday last.

Now in its second year, the Leinster GAA Beko Club Bua Award is a club accreditation and health check initiative, which all clubs in the province are eligible to participate in.



Clubs have been invited to take part in an assessment that promotes best practice in areas such as coaching, management and development, in an effort to encourage and recognise clubs that are striving for excellence on and off the field. The presentations were made by Shane Kelly, Sales & Marketing Manager with Beko and Jim Bolger, Chairman of Leinster GAA.



There is still a chance for clubs to enter as another draw will be held for clubs later this summer. Check out leinstergaa.ie/clubbua for more details.

The 11 winning GAA Clubs at Croke Park on Sunday week last were:



St Fechin’s (Louth); Taghmon Camross (Wexford); Skryne (Meath); Hollywood (Wicklow); Ballinastraw Gaels (Wexford); Hunterstown Rovers (Louth); Confey (Kildare); Eadestown (Kildare); St Vincent’s (Longford); Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney (Wicklow) and Kilbeggan Shamrocks (Westmeath).

Photo Caption:

Leinster GAA Beko Club Bua award winners presentations took place at Croke Park on Sunday June 24 with the successful clubs receiving €1,500 of equipment and a memento. Pictured are Shane Kelly (left), Sales & Marketing Manager with Beko; Jim Bolger (right), Chairman of Leinster GAA with Colin Crowe and JP Murphy of St Vincent’s Minor Club, Drumlish/Ballinamuck. Photo: John Quirke/www.quirke.ie

