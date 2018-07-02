Longford GAA issue heatwave advice to clubs

Longford GAA County Board Children's Officer Marie Reilly Keenan has issued a weather advisory to all children, parents and guardians and club officials.

Please be aware of this very hot weather for all children participating in Cúl Camps / training / games.



1. Advise parents/Guardians to put on sunscreen on children.

2. Drink plenty of water so that no one gets dehydrated

3. Wear a hat/cap

4. Take extra breaks for drink of water

5. If a child feels they are too hot say so to an adult person and sit in shade and have a drink

6. If in doubt that sun is too much for a child/children bring inside and contact parents/ guardians

7. Wear wristbands to help prevent insect bites.

8. Wear light colours, ie white and keep shoulders covered

9. Speak to your children of safety precautions to be taken in the sun and make them aware of signs of too much sun, ie headache.cold/hot feeling.blurred vision.

10. If you child is sensitive towards sunshine please make coaches/mentors aware in clubs.

Enjoy the summer sunshine and have fun and keep safe.

- Marie Ni Raghallaigh Cianain, County Board Children's Officer

