Search

08 Sept 2022

Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts join Ryan Tubridy on Friday's Late Late Show

Academy Award winners join Ryan Tubridy for this week's (Sep 9) Late Late Show

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Sept 2022 1:35 PM

Academy Award winners are among the guests scheduled to appear in tomorrow's (September 9) Late Late Show episode. 

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will join host Ryan Tubridy to talk about their new romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise' and why they wanted to make another movie together. 

Ryan will also chat to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland. 

Amy Huberman will be on the show to talk about her new children's book and her upcoming acting work, while TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up for this year's 'Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals'. 

Longford woman celebrates six years as Slimming World Consultant

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing three stone and using her success to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too is getting ready to celebrate six years doing her dream job.

Longford motoring enthusiasts looking forward to Cannonball Run adventure

Two Longford motoring enthusiasts are lining up to take part in a freewheeling spin around Ireland in a three day driving extravaganza.

Longford Slashers and Clonguish Gaels clash for the Senior Hurling Championship title

Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday, throw-in 3.30pm

In a repeat of the 2019 title decider, Longford Slashers and Clonguish will clash in the Senior Hurling Championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, throw-in 3.30pm. 

A few very special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks will also make an appearance ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland. 

Plus, a very special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing 'Lay your Head Down'. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media