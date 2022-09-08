Longford woman celebrates six years as Slimming World Consultant

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing three stone and using her success to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too is getting ready to celebrate six years doing her dream job.

The latest government figures reveal that around 1 in 4 adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to 1 in 3.

And Tona Daly says her role has never been more important.

Tona explained, “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across Ireland. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight, and now I’m getting ready to celebrate six years doing a role that I love with a passion.”

After losing three stone and undergoing regular training, Tona said it’s a privilege for her to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped her, so that she can give her members the support they need to get to target.

For anyone who has ever struggled with their weight, finding understanding, care and support to help you stay committed and reach your target is invaluable.

Tona pointed out, “The real key to success is found in the weekly group where Consultants motivate and inspire members to achieve their weight loss dreams.”

Tona says 'there is no better job in the world'.

“I am a single mum to two beautiful daughters and my role enables me to be able to spend time with my girls and family, and fit work around life, while at the same time having a fulfilling role helping others.”

She stressed that support is really the most important thing.

“It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group.

“As a Slimming World Consultant, the support that I receive from my local Manager Caroline, plus the in-depth training I receive at the Slimming World Academy and through weekly sessions, ensure that I continue to provide our members with the practical and psychological support they need to make long term changes to their eating and activity habits.”

Tona outlined that for her becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option.

“I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life, so launching my own Slimming World group six years ago was an ideal option. I now run two groups in Longford town and my job satisfaction is just tremendous.”

If you would like to find out more about careers with Slimming World, please give our local manager a call on 087-642 5711.