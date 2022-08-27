Search

27 Aug 2022

Bridge restrictions on the Shannon to facilitate Abbot Longford marathon road race

Rooskey bridge over The River Shannon

Longford Leader reporter

27 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In order to facilitate the annual Abbott Longford marathon road race on Sunday, August 28 lifting bridge operations will be restricted accordingly at points along the Shannon.

The following air draft restrictions will apply to the lifting bridges, which will be closed during the time periods indicated below.

Shannon Navigation - Tarmonbarry Bridge (0845 hrs to 1200 hrs)

The air draft at Tarmonbarry at Ordinary Summer Level is 7'9" (2.35m). The Lock keeper can be contacted during lock opening hours at 00 353 (0)43 3326117 or 087 9222020 for further information. 

Shannon Navigation  - Rooskey Bridge (0930 hrs to 1245 hrs)

The air draft at Roosky Bridge at Ordinary Summer Level is 10ft (3.025m). There is an air draft gauge erected at the bridge on both Upper and Lower approaches. The Lock keeper can be contacted during lock opening hours at 00 353 (0)71 96 38018 for further information.

