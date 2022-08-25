Leinster solicitor in Garda custody following litany of allegations
A Leinster solicitor is in garda custody following following allegations from his clients and a complaint from the Law Society.
Garda HQ in Dublin issued a statement.
"On the morning of Thursday, 25th August, 2022, Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man for theft and false accounting in the Leinster area.
"Following a complaint by the Law Society, GNECB commenced an investigation into a Leinster based solicitor against whom allegations of theft, false accounting, forgery and use of false instruments were made.
"Clients of this solicitor made specific allegations of theft and the Law Society alleges that when their investigation uncovered deficits in his client account, he then allegedly submitted false documents purporting to show that the deficits no longer existed.
"The man, aged in his 50s, is currently detained at a Garda Station in Leinster under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," concluded the statement.
