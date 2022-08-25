Pictures | Longford festival goers savour Brave Giant's 'The Last Dance' on a memorable night at Marquee in Drumlish

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
"We saved the best til last. Thank you all, if that’s to be the last dance, then we couldn’t have imagined a better way to do it." A Facebook post from the members of Brave Giant after their 'The Last Dance' performance provided Longford festival goers with a truly memorable night at the famous Marquee in Drumlish last Friday, August 19.
We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs from the incredible gig captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
