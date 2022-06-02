Shirley Valentine hits Costa del Longford with Backstage show

Shirley Valentine is at Backstage on Thursday, June 2 at 8pm
Following its sell-out run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre,, treat yourself to an evening of laughter and triumph, as Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character SHIRLEY VALENTINE at Backstage Theatre.
Trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life, Shirley wonders when she lost her hopeful, youthful self. With no support from her demanding husband, snooty neighbour, or self-absorbed teens, Shirley resorts to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.
So, when a divorced friend asks Shirley to go on a vacation to Greece, she bravely gathers what remains of her dignity and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.
Longford's Goldsmith Festival takes place this weekend
The 38th Annual Oliver Goldsmith International Literary Festival takes place this weekend in various locations around South Longford and Westmeath.
Lanesboro must not be left behind other Longford towns, says Farrell
Lanesboro must not be left behind in securing vital projects and future investment opportunities, it was claimed last week.
Shirley with ever-opening eyes, begins to see the world – and herself – in a different light… but will she ever go back to being “St Joan of the fitted units”?
Shirley Valentine at Backstage on Thursday, June 2 at 8pm. Tickets €22/20 available on 0433347888 or backstage.ie
Oliver Goldsmith Festival committee members and local actors Michael Conlon, Arthur Conlon, Donall Mac an Bheatha and Katie Farrell discover the 'Hidden Heartlands' of Longford and Westmeath
A Longford solicitor was described last week as running a “multi-disciplinary” legal practice who is “well worth the money” in defending clients on a weekly basis
Three people have been sentenced in connection with what Judge Keenan Johnson has called “the worst case of dangerous driving I have ever dealt with”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.