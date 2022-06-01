Longford students presented with sports awards at Wilson's Hospital School

Receiving sports awards at Wilson's Hospital School recently were Isobel Clerk, Jennie McHugh, Emma Murphy, Shane McGuigan and Rowan Simpson
A quintet of Longford students were presented with sports awards at Wilson's Hospital School recently.
Isobel Clerk was selected as Female Athlete of the Year and she also received a school crest in recognition of being selected to play for the Irish U18 Ladies rugby team.
Thirty-eighth annual Oliver Goldsmith Festival in Longford goes back to its roots with a lively twist
The Oliver Goldsmith Festival 2022 is going back to its roots, and its pre-pandemic self, with an innovative twist this June bank holiday weekend.
Jennie McHugh was the girls Basketball Player of the Year and Emma Murphy was the girls Hockey Junior Player of the Year.
Shane McGuigan was the 2nd Year boys Rugby Player of the Year and Rowan Simpson was presented with the Junior Sports Endeavour award.
Congratulations to them all.
The late Catherine L Donohoe, Longford Town and formerly of Lislea, Ballinalee and Idrone Close, Knocklyon, Co Dublin
Daisy Reynolds in action at Britain's Got Talent which will see the youngster and granddaughter of Longford solicitor John Quinn compete for a place in the competition's grand final
Katie Farrell, Donall Mac an Bheatha, Seamus McCormack, Ursula McGoey, Arthur Conlon, Willie Dowler, Wille Flanagan, Claire McCormack, Joe Farrell, Michael Conlon, Sean Ryan and Tom Seery
