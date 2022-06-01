Search

01 Jun 2022

Longford students presented with sports awards at Wilson's Hospital School

Longford students presented with sports awards at Wilson's Hospital School

Receiving sports awards at Wilson's Hospital School recently were Isobel Clerk, Jennie McHugh, Emma Murphy, Shane McGuigan and Rowan Simpson 

A quintet of Longford students were presented with sports awards at Wilson's Hospital School recently.

Isobel Clerk was selected as Female Athlete of the Year and she also received a school crest in recognition of being selected to play for the Irish U18 Ladies rugby team.

Jennie McHugh was the girls Basketball Player of the Year and Emma Murphy was the girls Hockey Junior Player of the Year.

Shane McGuigan was the 2nd Year boys Rugby Player of the Year and Rowan Simpson was presented with the Junior Sports Endeavour award.

Congratulations to them all.

