Lanesboro must not be left behind other Longford towns, says Farrell

Cllr Ger Farrell
Lanesboro must not be left behind in securing vital projects and future investment opportunities, it was claimed last week.
The plea was one which came courtesy of Fine Gael Cllr Gerald Farrell during a debate on the need for a fast charging point to be installed at the south Longford town's car park.
Cllr Farrell said the requirement for urban centres like Lanesboro to keep in line with the Government's plan to have a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 was obvious.
Director of Services Samantha Healy said while Cllr Farrell's request was a pertinent one, other factors such as resources and engaging with relevant stakeholders like the ESB needed to be carried out before any decision was taken.
Cllr Farrell said whatever about the possible costs involved, it was imperative Lanesboro was not overlooked in favour of other towns.
“I definitely don't want Edgeworthstown, Ballymahon and Granard getting stuff ahead of Lanesboro,” he said.
“I know there might be restrictions regarding financing them (charging points) but surely central government can support these.”
