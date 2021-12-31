Cyclist in critical condition after being knocked down in the Midlands

Cyclist in serious condition after being knocked down in the Midlands
A cyclist is described as being in a critical condition after being knocked down in the Midlands
The accident occurred on the Ballyfin Road in Portlaoise around 7pm on Thursday, December 30.
A male cyclist was knocked off his bike by a vehicle. The local man, aged in his 60s, suffered head injuries an is in a critical condition in hospital. Gardai described the incident as serious.
The road was closed to allow an investigation take place.
