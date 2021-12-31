Exciting glamping tourism development planned for Longford

A glamping pod. (Photo for illustrative purposes) Picture: Pixabay.com
An exciting glamping tourism development is planned for county Longford.
The proposed development at Glebe, Cloondara will consist of one cottage, four lodges, eight glamping pods, thirteen campervan parking facility bays, thirteen car parking bays and sixteen cycle stands.
The planning application was lodged with Longford County Council on December 20 by Raymond and Ann Brogan, and planners are expected to decide on the application by February 22, 2022.
In recent times, the opening of Center Parcs Longford Forest, Knights & Conquests Visitor Centre in Granard and the Royal Canal Greenway, combined with projects like the Corlea Bog Amenity Walk and the development and enhancement of various cycling and walking trails, are making Longford increasingly attractive as a tourist destination.
And should this exciting, proposed glamping development at Clondra receive the green light from planners, it will further enhance the county's exceptional tourism offering.
There are eleven strands to the development;
