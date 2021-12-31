Search

31 Dec 2021

Exciting glamping tourism development planned for Longford

Exciting glamping tourism development planned for Longford

A glamping pod. (Photo for illustrative purposes) Picture: Pixabay.com

An exciting glamping tourism development is planned for county Longford. 

The proposed development at Glebe, Cloondara will consist of one cottage, four lodges, eight glamping pods, thirteen campervan parking facility bays, thirteen car parking bays and sixteen cycle stands.

The planning application was lodged with Longford County Council on December 20 by Raymond and Ann Brogan, and planners are expected to decide on the application by February 22, 2022. 

In recent times, the opening of Center Parcs Longford Forest, Knights & Conquests Visitor Centre in Granard and the Royal Canal Greenway, combined with projects like the Corlea Bog Amenity Walk and the development and enhancement of various cycling and walking trails, are making Longford increasingly attractive as a tourist destination. 

And should this exciting, proposed glamping development at Clondra receive the green light from planners, it will further enhance the county's exceptional tourism offering. 

There are eleven strands to the development; 

  • (1) conversion of existing building to one bedroom cottage
  • (2) provision of two 1 bedroom detached single storey lodges
  • (3) provision of two 2 bedroom semi-detached 2 storey lodges
  • (4) provision of three one bedroom glamping pods with ensuite toilets
  • (5) provision of five one bedroom glamping pods
  • (6) provision of thirteen campervan parking facility bays
  • (7) conversion of existing shed to communal toilet facility, universal access toilet and shower room, with kitchen, diner, laundry and drying room at ground level with the provision of 1st floor to existing shed for games room overhead
  • (8) provision of thirteen car parking bays
  • (9) provision of 16 cycle stands
  • (10) provision of PV panels for renewable energy located on roof of communal building
  • (11) provision of service road and services connected to existing public road, driveways, paths and connection to all existing services including all ancillary works

