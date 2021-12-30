Alleged that old engine was still in van despite paying €2,700 to replace it

Granard District Court heard that a man paid to have a new engine put into his van, but when he checked later the old engine was still in the van, despite him paying €2,700 to have it replaced.
As a result, Edward Stokes (42), 2 Auburn Park, Edgeworthstown was charged with making gain or causing loss by deception at Longford Business and Technology Park on April 1, 2021, when he appeared at the recent sitting of the court.
It is alleged that the injured party brought the van to Longford Business Park to have the new engine fitted.
However, later on the van owner became suspicious and when he had the van checked, it was found that no new engine had been fitted.
The court heard the defendant is pleading not guilty to the charge. He opted to be tried at Longford Circuit Court.
The case was adjourned to January 21 next for direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Free legal aid was assigned to the defendant.
