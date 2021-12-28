National : Gardaí seek witnesses after man stabbed in wooded area on St Stephen's Day

Gardaí seek witnesses after man stabbed in wooded area on St Stephen's Day
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was stabbed in a wooded area of Co Meath on St Stephen's Day (Sunday December 26).
The serious assault occurred at approximately 8pm in Balrath Woods when the man, who was in his car at the time, was approached by two men who attacked him.
According to Gardaí, he received a number of stab wounds.
He later received treatment at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Any road users passing the area at this time and who has dash-cam footage is also asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
