27 Dec 2021

Longford woman fined after concealing stolen cosmetic item in pram

Longford Courthouse.

A woman who concealed a stolen cosmetic item in her pram, appeared before a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Sabrina Clarke with an address at 48 Camlin Meadows, Longford town was charged with theft from Boots, Ballymahon Street, Longford on November 13 last.

Sergeant Enda Daly gave evidence of the defendant entering the chemist where she concealed a cosmetic item, valued at €28 in her pram.

She was co-operative when arrested. The item was recovered and was resellable.

The court heard the defendant had sixteen previous convictions, including for use of drugs and theft.

Defence solicitor Lorcan Gearty said the previous offences did date back some years ago.

“She made a very bad mistake,” Mr Gearty said. She saw the item, didn’t have the money and took it.

Noting the plea of guilty and the fact the item was returned, Judge Marie Keane imposed a fine of €100, with four months to pay.

