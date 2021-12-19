Gardai 'concerned for wellbeing' of missing midlands teenager
Gardaí in the midlands are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Estera Pintea, who is missing from Tullamore, Co Offaly, since Tuesday, December 14.
Gardaí and Estera’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.
Estera is described as 5’ 2” in height, of slim build with long brown hair.
When last seen she was wearing a black jacket and black Tommy Hilfiger trainers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
