19 Dec 2021

Longford punter enjoys tasty festive windfall with €1 Lotto flutter

A punter in county Longford can have a Christmas to remember after a tiny flutter on the Lotto saw them pocket a tasty four-figure sum.

The anonymous winner placed a simple €1 bet in a BoyleSports shop in the county and picked four numbers to come out in the main Irish Lotto draw on Saturday evening.

They were left waiting on numbers 5, 8, 12 and 26 to come out within the main six numbers against odds of 7,500/1.

However, the odds soon started to plummet and were smashed completely when all four rolled out.

As a result, the lucky customer was able to return to the shop to swap their €1 betslip for an astonishing total of €7,501.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our County Longford customer on their big win. It only took a tiny investment of €1, but it went a very long way and we hope it makes Christmas all the more enjoyable.”

