Man caught hiding in shed with knife after carrying out Longford burglary told gardaí: "Ye have me good, I can’t get out of this one'

A man who broke a window to gain entry to a house was later found by gardai to be in possession of a small knife.

Eamon Stokes (21), 66 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford appeared before the recent sitting of Longford District Court was charged with burglary and possession of a knife at an address in Killashee on December 6 last.

He was also charged with threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place at the N4, Edgeworthstown on September 3 last.

In relation to the incident on September 3, Sergeant Mark Mahon said the defendant was staggering on the N4 road near Edgeworthstown and was ‘a danger to himself’. He wasn’t wearing any protective or reflective clothing.

He became “aggressive and abusive” to gardai and was arrested, Sgt Mahon said.

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said the incident happened on the main road, near where the defendant was staying.

In the incident on December 6 last, the court was told that gardai called to a house after receiving reports of glass being smashed.

They noticed a window had been broken and the defendant was found attempting to conceal himself in a small rear shed.

The defendant told gardai, “Ye have me good. I can’t get out of this one. I am going away for a good stretch now.”

Afterwards, the defendant was found to be in possession of a small knife.

The defendant had 45 previous convictions, including for public order and theft offences.

Ms Baxter said the owner of the house in Killashee was known to the defendant and he was calling there to drink with him.

Judge John Brennan said he was very much of the mind to impose a prison sentence, but whether or not the defendant knew the victim was a key piece of information which he wanted confirmed.

Ms Baxter said the defendant had the small knife with him, as he used it to open beer bottles.

Around 18 months ago, a brother of the defendant died suddenly. “He seems to have turned to drink and things have spiralled out of control for him,” Ms Baxter said.

“By his own admission he does need a little spell inside (in prison) and to get some help there. He is happy to spend some time in custody,” she said.

However, this will have a significant impact on the defendant’s partner, as they have three children.

Judge Brennan said he wanted a victim impact statement from the owner of the house, before sentencing.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear before the Central Criminal Courts of Justice on December 13, for the purpose of a bail application.