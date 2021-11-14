Longford traffic alert: Roadworks on the N55 at Edgeworthstown on Sunday
Longford County Council is advising motorists that roadworks will take place on the N55 at Edgeworthstown from the garda station to the graveyard on Sunday, November 14 from 8am to 4pm.
The road will remain open with traffic management in place.
