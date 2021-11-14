Search

14/11/2021

Longford traffic alert: Roadworks on the N55 at Edgeworthstown on Sunday

Longford traffic alert: Roadworks on the N55 at Edgeworthstown on Sunday

Longford traffic alert: Roadworks on the N55 at Edgeworthstown on Sunday

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council is advising motorists that roadworks will take place on the N55 at Edgeworthstown from the garda station to the graveyard on Sunday, November 14 from 8am to 4pm.

The road will remain open with traffic management in place.

Public urged to keep watchful eye on fuel as gardaí probe series of north Longford thefts

Farmers, local business owners and motorists are being advised to secure their fuel tanks as gardaí look to solve a number of thefts of diesel from vehicles in north Longford.

Longford gardaí make arrest in Ballymahon assault investigation as injured party remains in critical condition

Dean Williams penalty earns Longford Town a share of spoils against Waterford FC

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Round 35: Longford Town 1 Waterford FC 1

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media