Four Longford projects at young scientist event

Two group projects and two individuals have been shortlisted for the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

A total of 550 projects by over 1,000 students are preparing to represent 219 schools from 29 participating counties at the virtual exhibition which runs from Wednesday 12 to Friday 14 January 2022.

Entries were received from over 2,700 students, with 1,440 brilliant project ideas. Following the success of the first ever virtual BTYSTE in January, which reached more than 77 countries around the world; this year’s finalists will once again compete on a virtual stage to both a national and international audience.

Two group projects from Árdscoil Phádraig have been shortlisted for two separate categories.

In the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category, one group is comparing a reusable battery with a single use battery, while a second group is examining the relationship between sleep and music in their project, Sleep 2 Music.

Lanesboro Community College is no stranger to the competition with Orla Lyons picking up first prize in the Biological and Ecological Senior Individual Category with her project, ‘Rising from the Ashes: A survey of plants in my local bogs which have been identified as having medicinal properties’.

This year, the south Longford secondary school has two students shortlisted in the competition - both of whom have projects in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

On student asks ‘How can physics be utilised in programming and can it be used to make video-games more entertaining?’ while the other investigates the Tack and Green strength of glues that could have been used by people in the locality in the 19th century and compare them with ones that are available now.

This year, new and adapted technologies featured in a fifth (110) of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science.

In an ever-increasing digital world, students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects, indicating how our young students have their finger on the pulse of one of the most critical issues dominating our planet today. Students continue to ask questions and investigate the impact, causes and solutions to this global crisis.

Other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health, where students investigate the longer-term impact of Covid on our lives, along with the ways we look after our mental and physical health. Over 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

Visitors to the virtual exhibition will have the chance to learn about projects covering a range of topics from diversity, sports performance, agriculture and farming, road safety, to the impact of gaming on brain function. They will also be transported into the wonderful world of science and technology, with mind blowing shows, critical conversations, and an in-depth insight into the future of STEM.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform from January 12 – 14, 2022. The finalists will be interviewed by an eminent panel of over 90 judges. This national celebration of science and technology is one of the country’s best attended events every year.

For participants, the Exhibition offers a chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

For more information on this fantastic family event, visit btyoungscientist.com, or follow @BTYSTE on social media.