Longford's Backstage Theatre to host 'A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings'

Backstage Theatre has a treat in store for all the family with this stunningly beautiful show, A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings, on Saturday, October 23.

After a sell out run in Abbey Theatre at the end of 2019, this extraordinary piece of theatre received critical acclaim from audiences and critics alike scooping up awards and nominations across the board.

The Arts Review gave it a five star rating and said it was “fifty minutes of near theatrical perfection” and The Mail on Sunday who also gave it five stars called it an absolute delight (with) a touch of Monty Python’s Life of Brian about it all.

The Sunday Business Post said “there is as much for adults to enjoy about Collapsing Horse’s family friendly fable as there is for children.”

In a kitchen, in a theatre, two storytellers and their audience find something remarkable — a very old man with enormous wings.

The wise neighbour woman tells us he’s an angel. The priest says he’s an imposter. Pilgrims flock to see him, hoping to be healed by him, hoping for a gawp. They leave with something different than what they expected. Backstage is thrilled to bring this hit show directed by Dan Colley and starring Genevieve Hulme-Beaman and Manus Halligan to audiences across the midland region.

Adapted from Gabriel García Márquez’s Un señor muy viejo con unas alas enormes, this classic piece of magical realism is brought to the stage in search of its beautiful, strange, emotional richness.

Venue managers across Ireland are excited to welcome family audiences back and think A Very old Man with Enormous Wings is “a superb show - sublime and entertaining in equal measure... it takes us on an unexpected journey into the unknown, it leaves us moved and wanting more. I can’t imagine a better show to reopen our theatre season after a long Covid hiatus!” - Alex Rosiak, Acting Director at Riverbank Arts Centre.

A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings is suitable for ages 8+ and adults of all ages. Tickets, for just €5, are available on 043 33 47888 or backstage.ie.