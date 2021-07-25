Met Eireann issue weather advisory for Longford
Met Eireann have this evening issued a weather advisory for heavy thundery showers for Longford and large parts of the country for tomorrow, Monday.
A cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.
Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding.
Areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Valid: 12:00 Monday 26/07/2021 to 05:00 Tuesday 27/07/2021
