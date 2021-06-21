Can your pet be the next 'Nose of Tralee'? Longford entries wanted

Yes you read it right – noses not roses.

This year’s biggest annual pet competition is going ahead for the 8th year - with entries for the Nose of Tralee open until June 28.

To enter the Nose of Tralee all pet owners need to do is upload a picture of their pet and explain why they would make a great Nose of Tralee.

Then after a public vote and a panel of independent judges – 32 finalists will be picked to represent each county in Ireland.

The overall winner of the Nose Of Tralee will be announced on August 24, after an online public vote.

Kate McQuillan, Owner of Pet Sitters Ireland, noted that over 1500 people entered their pets last year, with a pig making it to the final.

"What makes this competition so special is that we allow all types of pets to enter and with so many people getting pets during lockdown we are hoping a wide variety of pets enter again this year.”

