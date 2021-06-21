New archery club for Granard

Mark Higson, who is an Irish International Archer, instructs Wolfshead President and Knights and Conquests Granard Visitor Centre Education Officer, Déirdre Orme in shooting technique
The Wolfshead Company of Archers, affiliated to Archery Ireland and the Federation of Irish Sports Clubs, is now operational at the Knights and Conquests Heritage site in Granard.
The club are holding an open day on Saturday, June 19 with free have a go sessions with Archery Ireland instructors.
Bartle D'Arcy, Knights and Conquests General Manager, explained, " We formed this club with Archery Ireland Officer Mark Higson who had previously been involved in Cavan Archers to promote activity on our site in Granard and also bring a different sport to the area.”
Mr D'Arcy added, “As we progress with our Norman Park having expertise in Archery is very important.”
There are a series of beginners courses planned, with limited availability over the following weeks for those interested in signing up.
Advance booking details are on the Knights and Conquests Facebook page.
More News
Mark Higson, who is an Irish International Archer, instructs Wolfshead President and Knights and Conquests Granard Visitor Centre Education Officer, Déirdre Orme in shooting technique
Longford County Council bosses faced pleas last week to examine the prospect of purchasing business parks to try and entice new industry to the county
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.