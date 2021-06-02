ALERT: Bogus tradesmen stole cash from pensioner

GARDAI are warning that bogus tradesmen have begun calling to homes again given the easing of public health restrictions.

In one incident in the Farranshone area of Limerick city, an elderly man answered his door to three workmen. They offered to clean his gutters and the man, whose aged in his 80s, agreed to pay a set fee.

"When the workers told him they were finished the cleaning he went upstairs to get money to pay them from a cashbox. The cash box was empty and the workmen were gone. The amount of cash missing was way in excess of the amount agreed upon for the gutters to be cleaned," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The incident happened between 10am and 12.30pm on Friday, May 28 and gardai from Mayorstone are investigating. "They are asking persons from the Glenview Gardens area of Farranshone to contact them on 062 456980 if they can help with identifying these bogus workers," said Sgt Leetch.

The garda advice is to never deal with people who ‘cold call’ to your door if you are worried they are not bona fide or are not genuine.

"If the callers persist, ring a neighbor, a friend or gardai and do not keep large amounts of cash in your home. If you have a door chain, always apply it before answering the door and ensure all of your doors are kept locked. Watch out for your neighbors but especially if they are elderly or vulnerable," said Sgt Leetch.