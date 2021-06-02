Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 2, 2021

David Conlon, Ballincurry, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Saturday, May 29 of David Conlon, Ballincurry, Killoe, Longford. David will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Emer, his parents Sean and Kathleen, sister Adora (Kildare), brothers Gerry (U.K.) and John (Killoe), parents-in-law Joe and Nuala Kelly (Kenagh), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

David’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday, June 3 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Oliver’s Church, Cullyfad for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to David and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Anne Kassam (née Halton), Rathcor, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, May 31 of Anne Kassam (née Halton), Rathcor, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her father James Halton and her mother Sarah Halton. Sadly missed by her daughter Camila Healy (Dublin) and her immediate family, loving brothers Laurence, Philip and Michael,sisters Carmel, Mary and Veronica, sisters-in-law Fiona, Rita and Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Family prayers at 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 2 at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St Granard, Co Longford. Removal from Smith’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mullinalaghta Cemetery. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, Anne’s Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home en route to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, at 11.45am. After the funeral Mass en route to Mullinalaghta Cemetery, the funeral cortège will travel via Brown’s Cross, Killeen old national school, Piper’s cross, Purth Cross and Mullinroe Cross for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Kevin Casey, Drumcroy, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, May 29 of Kevin Casey, Drumcroy, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Marie and Brendan, Sadly missed by his loving family brothers Philip and John, sister Nicole (Kiernan ) brother-in-law Paraic, sisters-in-law, Martina and Clodagh, nephew Jack, nieces Rachael, Sarah, Grainne, Amy and Robyn, relatives and many friends. May Kevin's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 2 at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill .

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Kevin's funeral will be for family and close friends. (limit of 50 people in the Church). The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Phyllis Hourigan (née Murray), Leeds and formerly of Clare, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully on Saturday, May 15 of Mrs Phyllis Hourigan, (nee Murray) late of Leeds and formerly of Clare, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, aged 87 years. Loyal wife of 63 years to her late husband John RIP. Devoted mother to Mary, Kathleen, John, Patrick and Michael. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends.

Private Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Leeds on Thursday, June 3 at 12.30pm followed by burial at Horsforth Cemetery, Leeds. Streaming of this service is available by following the link below. Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia UK may be given by following the link https://private.streamingevent.co.uk/ phyllishourigan03062021 ‘May she rest in peace’

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Directors, Leeds 00441132326900.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;