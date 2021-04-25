Number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in each Longford electoral area in last two weeks

Two of Longford's three electoral areas have a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 below the national average according to data covering each electoral area in the country released by the HSE.

The data, which covers the 14-day period from April 6 to 19, reveals that 67 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Longford electoral area.

The national average incidence rate for the fortnight was 131.7 per 100,000 population, and both Longford and Granard electoral areas were below the national average at 124.6 and 93.7, respectively.

The incidence rate in the Ballymahon electoral area was 261.4. It accounted for 37 of Longford's 67 cases from April 6 to 19, with twenty cases recorded in Longford and ten in Granard.